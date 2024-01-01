Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Borough Park

Borough Park restaurants
Borough Park restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Slice$4.75
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Alla Vodka ★ ★ ★$14.99
The Penne alla vodka, that has AISE after us for the recipe.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

