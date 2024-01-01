Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Penne in
Borough Park
/
Brooklyn
/
Borough Park
/
Penne
Borough Park restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4
(32 reviews)
Penne Slice
$4.75
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(620 reviews)
Penne Alla Vodka ★ ★ ★
$14.99
The Penne alla vodka, that has AISE after us for the recipe.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Borough Park
Quinoa Salad
Blintz
Pancakes
Mushroom Salad
Avocado Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Salmon
Egg Salad Sandwiches
More near Borough Park to explore
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Flatbush
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2422 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(736 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(544 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(562 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(817 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(389 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(753 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston