Chicken sandwiches in Crown Heights

Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Mayfield
The Barlow image

 

The Barlow

655 Grand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese$6.00
American Cheese on Texas Toast.
Honey Siracha Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our sweet, spicy sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Crispy air-fried wings tossed in our Buffalo sauce, served w/celery & blue cheese
More about The Barlow

