Cucumber salad in Crown Heights

Crown Heights restaurants
Crown Heights restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squash Salad$16.00
More about Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
Ras Plant Based image

 

Ras Plant Based

739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$12.00
More about Ras Plant Based

