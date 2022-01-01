Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Midwood

Go
Midwood restaurants
Toast

Midwood restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chicken Soup image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup$9.00
More about My Grill Bar
Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
Deep flavored chicken broth with noodles.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Midwood

Egg Rolls

Naruto

Pastrami Sandwiches

Burritos

Garden Salad

Tuna Rolls

Kani Salad

Sashimi

Map

More near Midwood to explore

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

East Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Flatbush

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gravesend

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston