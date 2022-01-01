Prospect Heights bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Prospect Heights
More about Branded Saloon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken BLT
|$14.00
Panko-encrusted chicken breast, maple-glazed bacon, lettuce, garlic aioli and charred tomato relish on a bun. Served with your choice of side.
|Wings
|$15.50
Your choice of Buffalo or Bourbon-glazed. Served with blue cheese dip, carrot & celery stix
|Spinach & Cheese Empanada
|$3.75
Flour Empanada weekly special (ask server) , served with pico de gallo
More about Leland Eating and Drinking House
Leland Eating and Drinking House
755 Dean Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Vegetable Banh Mi (vegan)
|$16.00
Tofu + Cucumber + Carrot + Jalapeno + Cilantro + Miso (vegan)
Nothing like it! In-house baked baguette + tofu made fresh from organic local soy beans + house-pickled veggies + Leland fermented chili sauce
|Marinated Cucumbers (vegan)(gluten-free)
|$6.00
Sambal + Tamari + Sesame + Black Vinegar (vegan)(gluten free)
Spicy pickles? They go great with everything!
|Pork Bao
|$7.00
Pork + 5 Spice + Hoisin
These steamed buns are a house family favorite! Sweet pork with spicy umami flavors! Enough said?
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Old School Mac
|$11.00
longhorn cheddar
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Kit
Kit
657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$20.00
beef burger, american cheese, caramelized onions, comeback sauce, marble rye. Comes with fries!
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$20.00
chicken cutlet, cucumbers, carrots, celery,
blue cheese, romaine, green goddess dressing
|Lime Butter Mochi w/ Hibiscus Lime Glaze by Christina Chaey
|$4.00
gluten-free