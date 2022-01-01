Prospect Heights bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Prospect Heights

Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken BLT$14.00
Panko-encrusted chicken breast, maple-glazed bacon, lettuce, garlic aioli and charred tomato relish on a bun. Served with your choice of side.
Wings$15.50
Your choice of Buffalo or Bourbon-glazed. Served with blue cheese dip, carrot & celery stix
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.75
Flour Empanada weekly special (ask server) , served with pico de gallo
More about Branded Saloon
Leland Eating and Drinking House image

 

Leland Eating and Drinking House

755 Dean Street, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Banh Mi (vegan)$16.00
Tofu + Cucumber + Carrot + Jalapeno + Cilantro + Miso (vegan)
Nothing like it! In-house baked baguette + tofu made fresh from organic local soy beans + house-pickled veggies + Leland fermented chili sauce
Marinated Cucumbers (vegan)(gluten-free)$6.00
Sambal + Tamari + Sesame + Black Vinegar (vegan)(gluten free)
Spicy pickles? They go great with everything!
Pork Bao$7.00
Pork + 5 Spice + Hoisin
These steamed buns are a house family favorite! Sweet pork with spicy umami flavors! Enough said?
More about Leland Eating and Drinking House
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Old School Mac$11.00
longhorn cheddar
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Sweet Chick image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sweet Chick
Bearded Lady image

 

Bearded Lady

686A Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bearded Lady
Restaurant banner

 

Kit

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Patty Melt$20.00
beef burger, american cheese, caramelized onions, comeback sauce, marble rye. Comes with fries!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$20.00
chicken cutlet, cucumbers, carrots, celery,
blue cheese, romaine, green goddess dressing
Lime Butter Mochi w/ Hibiscus Lime Glaze by Christina Chaey$4.00
gluten-free
More about Kit

