Chocolate cake in Williamsburg - North Side

Williamsburg - North Side restaurants
Williamsburg - North Side restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Allswell
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg image

PASTRY

Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave

263 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10" Chocolate Mousse Cake$56.00
More about Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg - 263 Bedford Ave

