Bryn Mawr Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Bryn Mawr

Avalon Bar and Bistro image

 

Avalon Bar and Bistro

818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$14.00
Fried risotto balls served with a creamy blush sauce
Fried Cauliflower$12.00
lightly fried with lemon caper remoulade (no breading)
Eggplant Chips$14.00
lightly breaded and fried with marinara dipping sauce
Otto by Polpo image

 

Otto by Polpo

52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE$11.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
RUCOLA$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
FRITO MISTO$17.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
Fraschetta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fraschetta

816 W Lancaster Ave, BRYN MAWR

Avg 4.5 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pappardelle alla Bolognese$20.00
Long ribbon pasta with a 3 hour beef/pork ragu tomato sauce finished Parmigiano
Papperdelle ai Funghi$21.00
Sautee forest mushroom in a truffled cream sauce finished with Parmigiano
Insalata di Prosciutto$14.00
Baby Arugala Prosciutto di Parma Shaved Parmigiano Lemon vinaigrette
