Bryn Mawr Italian restaurants you'll love
Avalon Bar and Bistro
818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried risotto balls served with a creamy blush sauce
|Fried Cauliflower
|$12.00
lightly fried with lemon caper remoulade (no breading)
|Eggplant Chips
|$14.00
lightly breaded and fried with marinara dipping sauce
Otto by Polpo
52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr
|Popular items
|CESARE
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
|RUCOLA
|$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
|FRITO MISTO
|$17.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
PIZZA • PASTA
Fraschetta
816 W Lancaster Ave, BRYN MAWR
|Popular items
|Pappardelle alla Bolognese
|$20.00
Long ribbon pasta with a 3 hour beef/pork ragu tomato sauce finished Parmigiano
|Papperdelle ai Funghi
|$21.00
Sautee forest mushroom in a truffled cream sauce finished with Parmigiano
|Insalata di Prosciutto
|$14.00
Baby Arugala Prosciutto di Parma Shaved Parmigiano Lemon vinaigrette