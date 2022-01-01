Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pot pies in
Eastside
/
Buffalo
/
Eastside
/
Chicken Pot Pies
Eastside restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Chicken Pot Pie
More about Joe's Deli
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(1289 reviews)
(to go) Chicken Pot Pie
$9.00
Chicken, veggie, gravy, puff pastry
More about Swan Street Diner
