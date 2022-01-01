Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Feta Wrap$11.90
More about Spot Coffee
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Breaded and fried chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot).
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
More about Mythos

