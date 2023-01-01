Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Elmwood Village

Elmwood Village restaurants
Elmwood Village restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza - Elmwood

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brownie$3.75
More about Mister Pizza - Elmwood
Jim's SteakOut image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
GF Brownie$3.69
GLUTEN FREE - Made with sustainable chocolates including Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch, ingredients free of GMO’s, no artificial additives and baked with only cage-free eggs.
More about Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave

