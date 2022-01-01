Chicken wraps in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Blackbird
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a wheat wrap
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, smoky bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap
More about Kabob Grill & Pizzeria
PIZZA
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria
390 Cambridge St, Burlington
|Shawarma chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Mayo and Pickled wild cucumber
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
Feng Shui - Burlington
2200 District Ave, Burlington
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松
|$15.00
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
800 District Avenue, Burlington
|Greek Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Chicken, Lemon ,Oregano, Hummus, Cherry Tomato, Red Inion, Feta Contains:
eggs
More about NexDine
NexDine
5 Wall Street, Burlington
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
82 Burlington Mall Rd, Burlington
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat