Chicken wraps in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a wheat wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap (CBR)$12.00
Grilled chicken, smoky bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap
More about Blackbird
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Kabob Grill & Pizzeria

390 Cambridge St, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Mayo and Pickled wild cucumber
More about Kabob Grill & Pizzeria
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松$15.00
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
Banner pic

 

Rita’s Catering

800 District Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Wrap$8.50
Chicken, Lemon ,Oregano, Hummus, Cherry Tomato, Red Inion, Feta Contains:
eggs
More about Rita’s Catering
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

5 Wall Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

82 Burlington Mall Rd, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (1732 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

