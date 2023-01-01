Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve carrot cake

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Karma - Burlington
Twist Bakery and Cafe image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$8.50
We've made our very popular carrot cake (made with pineapple and coconut) into a single layer. Frosted with rum frosting and decorated with piped carrots. Allergens: Coconut, Egg. Frosting contains alcohol.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington

