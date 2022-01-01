Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$12.00
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo, layered between three slices of Tuscan bread
Classic Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich$10.00
Classic Turkey & Cheese Sandwich with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo on tuscan bread
More about Blackbird
Item pic

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Florentine Sandwich$12.00
Twist's freshly toasted bulkie roll layered with all natural smoked turkey and swiss cheese, crisp bacon, fresh spinach and tomato finished with roasted red peppers and our house-made dijonaise spread
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

