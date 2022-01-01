Cookies in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cookies
SEAFOOD
Row 34
300 District Ave, Burlington
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcake
|$4.50
Chocolate base, milk and cookies frosting and garnished with edible cookie dough. Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
|6" Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake
|$48.00
2 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate frosting and cookie dough chunks. Frosted in Milk and Cookies frosting and decorated with a ganache drizzle and an edible cookie dough. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)
|$3.00
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin
The Bagel Bar
282 cambridge Street, Burlington
|Samoa Cookie Shaken Espresso
|$5.85
Iced double shot espresso, caramel, coconut, caramel drizzle, almond milk shaken and topped with sweet cream cold foam.