Tarts in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve tarts

Twist Bakery and Cafe image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Rustic Tart$4.25
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm blueberry compote and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Rustic Apple Tart$4.25
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm cinnamon apples and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with vanilla bean glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
Banner pic

 

Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margarita Tart$7.00
Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, lime zest, baked in an árbol Graham
cracker crust topped with whipped cream
Vegetarian
More about Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA

