Tarts in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve tarts
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Blueberry Rustic Tart
|$4.25
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm blueberry compote and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
|Rustic Apple Tart
|$4.25
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm cinnamon apples and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with vanilla bean glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch.