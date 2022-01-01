Salmon in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve salmon
More about Karma - Burlington
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
|Floral Salmon
|$25.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Seared King Salmon, Shiso, Ikura, Jalapeno
|King Salmon
|$11.00
New Zealand Salmon
|King Salmon & Kale (2)
|$15.00
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Hawaiian Salmon
|$7.99
1/4 lb. Salmon Patty, BBQ Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Ginger Vinaigrette & Pineapple
More about Row 34
SEAFOOD
Row 34
300 District Ave, Burlington
|Salmon
|$24.00
grilled salmon with chickpeas, ginger rice, pine nuts, orange
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
Feng Shui - Burlington
2200 District Ave, Burlington
|★ Citrus Salmon Carpaccio
|$16.00
Torched salmon wrap with panko, snow crab, topped with tobiko and jalapeno, citrus vinaigrette
|★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)
|$8.00
|★ Spicy Salmon
|$9.00
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$18.50
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.