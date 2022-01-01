Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve salmon

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Floral Salmon$25.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Seared King Salmon, Shiso, Ikura, Jalapeno
King Salmon$11.00
New Zealand Salmon
King Salmon & Kale (2)$15.00
More about Karma - Burlington
Item pic

 

BurgerIM

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hawaiian Salmon$7.99
1/4 lb. Salmon Patty, BBQ Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Ginger Vinaigrette & Pineapple
More about BurgerIM
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

300 District Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$24.00
grilled salmon with chickpeas, ginger rice, pine nuts, orange
More about Row 34
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
★ Citrus Salmon Carpaccio$16.00
Torched salmon wrap with panko, snow crab, topped with tobiko and jalapeno, citrus vinaigrette
★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)$8.00
★ Spicy Salmon$9.00
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benny$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Smoked Salmon Benny$18.50
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

