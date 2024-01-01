Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Item pic

 

Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松$15.00
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
More about Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

200 Wheeler, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Special DELI (BBQ Chicken Wrap - Sliced chicken with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar cheese on a wheat wrap served with a pasta salad)$7.95
subject to change. see weekly café menu for details
More about Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

