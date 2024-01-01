Chicken lettuce wraps in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
More about Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
2200 District Ave, Burlington
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松
|$15.00
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
More about Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler
Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler
200 Wheeler, Burlington
|Daily Special DELI (BBQ Chicken Wrap - Sliced chicken with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar cheese on a wheat wrap served with a pasta salad)
|$7.95
subject to change. see weekly café menu for details