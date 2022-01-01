Cheesecake in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cheesecake
Riverview Restaurant and Bar
219 High Street, Burlington
|Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
|$7.50
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-Unos
350 High St, Burlington
|Real Deal Strawberry Cheesecake
|$7.49
Who needs to go to a factory for cheesecake and we got this one here in the heart of Burlington City. Thick Cut cheesecake topped with our store made strawberry compote. This jawn is rockin!!!
|FRUITY PEBBLE CHEESECAKE
|$6.99
|Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
|$7.49
Delicious Thicker then a snickers cheesecake topped with cookie crumbles and chocolate syrup.