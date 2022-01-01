Salmon in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve salmon
Riverview Restaurant and Bar
219 High Street, Burlington
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.00
grilled salmon & lemon risotto
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-Unos
350 High St, Burlington
|Salmon Tacos
|$14.99
3 flour tortillas filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled Atlantic salmon, topped with our signature mango aioli.
(Served with chips)
|Shrimp & Salmon Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Seasoned Wild Atlantic Salmon, butter poached shrimp, freshly chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons. Served alongside with Caesar Dressing.