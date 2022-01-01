Chicken salad in Cadillac
Cadillac restaurants that serve chicken salad
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad*
|$7.25
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Peppers, lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing and Special Blend of Cheeses.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad*
|$8.25
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Peppers, lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing and Special Blend of Cheeses.
Chicos Taco House
5954 East M-55, Cadillac
|Grilled Chicken Salad in a Homemade, Edible Tortilla Bowl
|$11.25
Served with onions and green peppers
|Chicken-Taco Salad
Served on a layer of our homemade tortilla chips your choice of item from below, fresh cut lettuce & tomatoes, shredded cheese, and black olives. Top with your choice of dressing or our homemade hot sauces