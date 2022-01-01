Chicken salad in Camarillo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad$14.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Southwestern BBQ Chicken Salad$14.99
organic field greens, grilled hickory chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, red onion, carrots, tomato & tortilla strips, house made chipotle ranch
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, carrots, mandarin oranges, chinese noodles, chopped green onions, roasted almonds, sesame seeds & house made asian dressing
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

 

Tony’s Pizza Bros

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros

