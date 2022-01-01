Spinach salad in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
|Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad Tray
|$54.99
GRILLED CHICKEN, ORGANIC SPINACH, CARAMELIZED WALNUTS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, GOAT CHEESE & BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE