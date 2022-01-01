Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve spinach salad

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$14.00
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad$14.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad Tray$54.99
GRILLED CHICKEN, ORGANIC SPINACH, CARAMELIZED WALNUTS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, GOAT CHEESE & BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Cannolis

Wedge Salad

Hot Chocolate

Nachos

Short Ribs

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston