Chicken pitas in Kendall Square/MIT

Go
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Saloniki image

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Saloniki

181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Niko Pita$10.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, tomato,
onion, herbs, fries, tzatziki, secret sauce
Mt. Olympus Salad$13.59
grilled chicken thighs, greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, Greek olives, capers, peppers, feta & house-made vinaigrette
More about Saloniki

Browse other tasty dishes in Kendall Square/MIT

Croissant Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Fattoush Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Katsu

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Kendall Square/MIT to explore

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston