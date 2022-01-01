Chicken wraps in Kendall Square/MIT

Toast

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buttermilk Chicken + Avocado Wrap image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken + Avocado Wrap$12.00
Homemade buttermilk ranch with chicken, arugula, bacon + avocado on whole wheat wrap. Served with house chips.
More about VESTER
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
Chicken Caesar wrap image

 

Sal's Pizza

77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Sal's Pizza

