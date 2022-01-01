Caesar salad in Canonsburg
Canonsburg restaurants that serve caesar salad
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
|Caesar Salad
|$6.95
Chopped romaine, cheese flakes, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing
Vincents of Southpointe
673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.75
Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders