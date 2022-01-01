Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Canonsburg

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$6.95
Chopped romaine, cheese flakes, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.75
Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders
Caesar Salad$10.00
Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders
More about Vincents of Southpointe

Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Chicken Wraps

Lasagna

Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Italian Salad

Italian Subs

Fish Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston