Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Canonsburg

Go
Canonsburg restaurants
Toast

Canonsburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4080 Washington Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and provolone cheese
Chicken Salad$12.95
Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken, and provolone cheese
More about Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Tossed salad with choice of chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese
Chicken Salad$12.00
Tossed salad with choice of chicken, cheddar cheese
More about Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe image

HAMBURGERS

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe

114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg

Avg 3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Garden mix, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and chicken.
Blackened Chicken Salad$13.00
Chicken blackened in a skillet over fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, egss and fresh sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions.
More about Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
Basil Pesto Chicken Salad$10.50
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Pepper Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with chicken & sauteed banana peppers
Greek Chicken Salad$16.50
Deluxe Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with chicken, broccoli, mushrooms & roasted red peppers
More about Vincents of Southpointe

Browse other tasty dishes in Canonsburg

Shrimp Basket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Stromboli

Fish Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Pepperoni Pizza

Spaghetti

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Canonsburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston