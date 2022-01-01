Chicken salad in Canonsburg
Canonsburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
Aladdin's Eatery
4080 Washington Rd, McMurray
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches
5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and provolone cheese
|Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken, and provolone cheese
Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza
607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Tossed salad with choice of chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Tossed salad with choice of chicken, cheddar cheese
HAMBURGERS
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Garden mix, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and chicken.
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Chicken blackened in a skillet over fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, egss and fresh sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions.
Grande Italian Restaurant
4205 Washington Rd., McMurray
|Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
|Basil Pesto Chicken Salad
|$10.50