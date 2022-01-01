Chicken tenders in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

0 restaurants available. Please broaden your search to have better results.

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Canton to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston