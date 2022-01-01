Risotto in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve risotto
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
PIZZA
Gregorio's Restaurant
300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Truffle Risotto
|$17.00
House made mushroom risotto drizzled with truffle oil.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad
|Risotto ai Funghi Porcini
|$23.75
Arborio rice sauteed with porcini mushroom, Italian sausage, and cream.
|Risotto Cardiff 101
|$31.75
Arborio rice sauteed in a fresh tomato, garlic, and white wine sauce with fresh clams, mussel, scallops, calamari, salmon, and shrimp.