Risotto in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle Risotto$17.00
House made mushroom risotto drizzled with truffle oil.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (2994 reviews)
Risotto ai Funghi Porcini$23.75
Arborio rice sauteed with porcini mushroom, Italian sausage, and cream.
Risotto Cardiff 101$31.75
Arborio rice sauteed in a fresh tomato, garlic, and white wine sauce with fresh clams, mussel, scallops, calamari, salmon, and shrimp.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

