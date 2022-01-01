Carmel burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Carmel

Flight Burger image

 

Flight Burger

650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half$3.79
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about Flight Burger
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger and Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
Prodigy Melt$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
Classic$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
Flight Burger image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Flight Burger

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Make it a combo!$3.99
Choice of one side and a fountain drink
Big Classic$8.99
Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce
Half and Half$3.79
Any 2 sides
More about Flight Burger
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream image

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

210 W. Main Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Not So Ugly Burger$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
Settle for Less Ugly Burger$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
Elk Settle for Less Ugly Burger$11.50
The Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
Mushroom & Swiss$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
IN-A-PICKLE$7.95
Named after our favorite childhood game
Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th

