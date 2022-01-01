Carmel burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Carmel
More about Flight Burger
Flight Burger
650 West Carmel Drive, Carmel
|Popular items
|Half & Half
|$3.79
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
|Prodigy Melt
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with American
cheese, caramelized onions, and Prodigy sauce sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.
|Classic
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties topped with two slices of American cheese, Prodigy sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
210 W. Main Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Not So Ugly Burger
|$15.75
Bub's Not So Ugly Burger weighs a HALF POUND after-cooked! Served on a 5oz bun we baked that morning! Bub's Burgers are made from 100% fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied ever morning! Then perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame!
|Settle for Less Ugly Burger
|$8.25
Bub's Settle for Less Ugly Burger is a QUARTER POUND after cooked! 100%fresh, never frozen, ground chuck that is hand-pattied every morning! Then is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning and charbroiled over flame. Every morning we bake all of our own burgers buns!!
|Elk Settle for Less Ugly Burger
|$11.50
The Settle for Less Ugly Elk Burger is a half pound after cooked! 100% ground elk from New Zealand that is perfectly seasoned with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Don't forget we bake our own buns every morning!
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th
Prodigy Burger - 106th
4335 W 106th Street, Carmel
|Popular items
|Philly
|$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
|Mushroom & Swiss
|$12.45
Two thinly smashed patties with two slices
of swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on our signature house bun smeared with
truffle mayo
|IN-A-PICKLE
|$7.95
Named after our favorite childhood game
Crispy beer-battered pickle spears with spicy dill ranch