Cookies in Carmel
Carmel restaurants that serve cookies
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
ICE CREAM • GELATO
Stacco House by Mammamia
834 W Main St, Carmel
|Amaretti Cookie GF
|$1.39
(Gluten Free) Soft amaretti cookies are quite unlike their crisp cousins , so try not to get them confused. With a chewy exterior and a soft, marzipan-like middle, they're a treat for almond lovers every where!!!
|Jam Italian Butter Cookie
|$1.49
A buttery crunchy Italian sandwich cookie made in house with Jam and sprinkled with powdered sugar
|Black And White Cookie
|$1.49
This iconic black and white cookie is perfectly sweet and soft.
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger and Bar
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel
|Cookies & Cream
|$5.95