Cookies in Carmel

Amaretti Cookie GF image

ICE CREAM • GELATO

Stacco House by Mammamia

834 W Main St, Carmel

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Amaretti Cookie GF$1.39
(Gluten Free) Soft amaretti cookies are quite unlike their crisp cousins , so try not to get them confused. With a chewy exterior and a soft, marzipan-like middle, they're a treat for almond lovers every where!!!
Jam Italian Butter Cookie$1.49
A buttery crunchy Italian sandwich cookie made in house with Jam and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Black And White Cookie$1.49
This iconic black and white cookie is perfectly sweet and soft.
More about Stacco House by Mammamia
Prodigy Burger and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger and Bar

14490 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel

Avg 4.2 (1816 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies & Cream$5.95
More about Prodigy Burger and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - 106th

4335 W 106th Street, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream$5.95
More about Prodigy Burger - 106th

