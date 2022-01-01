Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Castle Rock

Go
Castle Rock restaurants
Toast

Castle Rock restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel image

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
a buttery, large warm pretzel twist of the bavarian style served with queso cheese dip or spicy mustard
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$9.00
a buttery, large warm pretzel twist of the bavarian style served with queso cheese dip or spicy mustard
More about BERG HAUS
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzels$9.00
Soft Pretzel & Andouille$9.00
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzels$10.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hansel and Pretzel$8.50
Locally made Bavarian style pretzel. Served with beer cheese and coarse ground mustard.
Pretzel Washington$9.00
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
Oven-Baked Soft Pretzel image

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oven-Baked Soft Pretzel$11.95
House made cheese sauce, whole grain mustard
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Castle Rock

Pork Belly

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Sandwiches

Penne

Street Tacos

Caesar Salad

Salmon Sandwiches

Thai Salad

Map

More near Castle Rock to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston