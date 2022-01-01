Pretzels in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve pretzels
More about BERG HAUS
CHICKEN WINGS
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
a buttery, large warm pretzel twist of the bavarian style served with queso cheese dip or spicy mustard
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
a buttery, large warm pretzel twist of the bavarian style served with queso cheese dip or spicy mustard
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Soft Pretzels
|$9.00
|Soft Pretzel & Andouille
|$9.00
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Soft Pretzels
|$10.50
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock
|Hansel and Pretzel
|$8.50
Locally made Bavarian style pretzel. Served with beer cheese and coarse ground mustard.
|Pretzel Washington
|$9.00