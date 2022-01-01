Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Castro Valley
/
Castro Valley
/
Flan
Castro Valley restaurants that serve flan
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley
Avg 4
(187 reviews)
Flan
$7.50
More about Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Portales Taqueria
3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
No reviews yet
Flan (2)
$5.89
Flan (1)
$2.99
More about Portales Taqueria
