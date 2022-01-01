Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Catonsville
/
Catonsville
/
Tuna Salad
Catonsville restaurants that serve tuna salad
Doozy's Diner
10 Mellor Avenue Suite 1, Catonsville
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad
$11.00
More about Doozy's Diner
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Scittino's Italian Marketplace
1701 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(1311 reviews)
Tuna Salad
$17.50
Homemade Tuna salad with choice of toppings
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.99
Scittinos homemade Tuna salad with choice of toppings and bread options
More about Scittino's Italian Marketplace
