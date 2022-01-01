Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Miso Soup$3.99
A traditional Japanese soup with tofu and green onions. Give it a try -- you will be pleasantly surprised.
Miso Soup
A Japanese Classic, with Miso Soup broth made in house. This soup is full of diced tofu and green onions.
Large Miso Soup$6.99
A traditional Japanese soup with tofu and green onions. Give it a try -- you will be pleasantly surprised.
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
GF Miso Soup$3.00
