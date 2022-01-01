Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Cerritos

Cerritos restaurants
Cerritos restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Yasai image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Cerritos Yasai

12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#45. Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$10.25
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce on oriental green salad
More about Cerritos Yasai
Consumer pic

 

Mi Burrito - Cerritos

11321 183rd St, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$13.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Roasted Corn, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado Slices & Tortilla Strips.
MI GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Guacamole & Tortilla Strips.
More about Mi Burrito - Cerritos

