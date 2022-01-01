Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chile relleno in
Cerritos
/
Cerritos
/
Chile Relleno
Cerritos restaurants that serve chile relleno
Amor Y Tacos
13333 South Street, Cerritos
No reviews yet
CHILE RELLENO BURGER
$16.50
More about Amor Y Tacos
Mi Burrito - Cerritos
11321 183rd St, Cerritos
No reviews yet
ONE CHILE RELLENO PLATE
$12.25
Served with Rice & Beans.
CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE
$14.89
Served with Rice & Beans.
TACO, TAMALE, CHILE RELLENO PLATE
$15.95
Served with Rice & Beans.
More about Mi Burrito - Cerritos
