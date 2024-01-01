Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Cerritos

Cerritos restaurants
Cerritos restaurants that serve katsu curry

Item pic

 

Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street

11318 South Street, Cerritos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Katsu Bowl$13.00
crispy chicken katsu served with a savory curry sauce atop a bed of white rice
More about Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

Katsu Bar - Cerritos

11447 South Street, Cerritos

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Katsu Plate - Monday$10.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
Curry Katsu Plate$14.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice, side-salad, macaroni, and home-made pickles.
More about Katsu Bar - Cerritos

