Carne asada in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
More about Someburros
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Waffle Nachos$13.00
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$18.75
Thinly sliced marinated steak | sauteed onions & green chiles | fries | tortillas | your choice of an additional side.
More about La Ristra
Carne Asada image

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$5.15
Carne Asada$4.50
Carne Asada Fries$13.00
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Item pic

 

Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
More about Some Burros
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Plate$11.99
Carne Asada Taco$2.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

