Short ribs in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Founding Fathers Kitchen
Founding Fathers Kitchen
1050 West Ray Road, Chandler
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Braised Short Rib
|$19.00
All Natural Short Rib / Yukon Potatoes / Braised Vegetables / Braise Reduction
GF DF
|Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$15.50
Shredded All-Natural Beef Short Rib / Carmelized Onion / Shredded Red Cabbage / Pico de Gallo / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
|Braised Short Rib Sandwich
|$16.00
Braised Short Rib / Natural Short Rib Gravy / Horseradish Creme / Toasted Whole Wheat Bun
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Massaman Braised Short Ribs Beef Curry
|$25.00
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|1/2 Pan Short Rib
|$80.00
Braised short rib in a creamy mushroom sauce
|Short Rib Ragu
|$24.00
Braised short rib with a crimini mushroom sauce & tagliatelle
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Adovada Short Ribs
|$19.99
beef short ribs | new mexican red chile | green chile mashed potatoes | cheese | calabacitas | flour tortilla
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Short Rib Tacos
|$11.00
Short rib, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & salsa fresca
|GF Short Rib
|$30.00
Braised short rib in a crimini mushroom sauce. Served over gluten free pasta
|Short Rib
|$29.00
Braised short rib & crimini mushroom sauce served with tagliatelle