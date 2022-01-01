Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve short ribs

Founding Fathers Kitchen image

 

Founding Fathers Kitchen

1050 West Ray Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Braised, piled on toasted sourdough, with American and Swiss cheese and house aioli and fries
More about Founding Fathers Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$19.00
All Natural Short Rib / Yukon Potatoes / Braised Vegetables / Braise Reduction
GF DF
Beef Short Rib Tacos$15.50
Shredded All-Natural Beef Short Rib / Carmelized Onion / Shredded Red Cabbage / Pico de Gallo / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
Braised Short Rib Sandwich$16.00
Braised Short Rib / Natural Short Rib Gravy / Horseradish Creme / Toasted Whole Wheat Bun
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Braised Short Ribs Beef Curry$25.00
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pan Short Rib$80.00
Braised short rib in a creamy mushroom sauce
Short Rib Ragu$24.00
Braised short rib with a crimini mushroom sauce & tagliatelle
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Adovada Short Ribs$19.99
beef short ribs | new mexican red chile | green chile mashed potatoes | cheese | calabacitas | flour tortilla
More about La Ristra
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Tacos$11.00
Short rib, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & salsa fresca
GF Short Rib$30.00
Braised short rib in a crimini mushroom sauce. Served over gluten free pasta
Short Rib$29.00
Braised short rib & crimini mushroom sauce served with tagliatelle
More about Sophia's Kitchen
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Ribs$25.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Fried Zucchini

Massaman Curry

Sashimi

Bleu Burgers

Fettuccine Alfredo

Thai Fried Rice

Shrimp Tacos

Vegetable Tempura

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston