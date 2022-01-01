Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve waffles

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle Sliders$16.50
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
Kids Chocolate Waffle$6.00
Crispy golden waffle with choc chips and choc syrup
Old Fashioned Malted Waffle$6.00
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
More about Over Easy
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Waffle Nachos$13.00
Side Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Fat Willy's

