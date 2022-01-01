Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chelsea's Cobb Salad$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Chompie's - Chandler
d6f69e00-a9a9-45a4-b2d0-de185e2ff29d image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Cobb Salad$13.25
mixed greens | country fried chicken | blue cheese | avocado | bacon | tomato | hard boiled egg | choice of dressing | sub grilled chicken for $2
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy
Cobb Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

