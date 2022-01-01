Cobb salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve cobb salad
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Chelsea's Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Crispy Cobb Salad
|$13.25
mixed greens | country fried chicken | blue cheese | avocado | bacon | tomato | hard boiled egg | choice of dressing | sub grilled chicken for $2
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.