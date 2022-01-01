Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Slice of Cheese Pizza+$11.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" Cheese MV-PIzza *$8.00
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" Cheese Pizza$11.09
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
18" Cheese Pizza$14.89
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
10" Cheese Pizza$9.69
Traditional cheese pizza. Toppings extra
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
More about Sophia's Kitchen
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.50
Kid size cheese pizza (6 slices)
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
The Living Room - Chandler image

 

The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
More about The Living Room - Chandler

