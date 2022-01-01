Wedge salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve wedge salad
Founding Fathers Kitchen
1050 West Ray Road, Chandler
|WEDGE SALAD
|$10.50
Crisp and cold iceberg with bacon, blu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, boiled egg quarters, blue cheese dressings
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing
|GF Chopped Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing