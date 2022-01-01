Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve fried rice

Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Thai Fried Rice$17.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
inspired by yellow curry flavors,stir fried with egg ,Pineapple ,raisins,yellow onion broccoli carrot roasted cashews.
LUNCH - Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Item pic

 

Tott's Asian Diner

4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (4358 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$10.50
Prepared with yellow curry powder, egg, peas, carrots, scallions and pineapple.
(Can not make not spicy)
Lunch Fried Rice$10.00
Fried Rice$10.50
Prepared with soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Basil Chandler image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$14.00
L - Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Fried Rice$6.00
Rock Lobster image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Rock Lobster

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$11.00
BEEF FRIED RICE$11.00
VEGGIE FRIED RICE$8.00
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
