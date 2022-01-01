Fried rice in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve fried rice
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Crab Thai Fried Rice
|$17.00
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
inspired by yellow curry flavors,stir fried with egg ,Pineapple ,raisins,yellow onion broccoli carrot roasted cashews.
|LUNCH - Thai Fried Rice
|$12.00
Tott's Asian Diner
4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.50
Prepared with yellow curry powder, egg, peas, carrots, scallions and pineapple.
(Can not make not spicy)
|Lunch Fried Rice
|$10.00
|Fried Rice
|$10.50
Prepared with soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and scallions.
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Basil Chandler
4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
|Thai Fried Rice
|$14.00
|L - Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Fried Rice
|$6.00
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$11.00
|BEEF FRIED RICE
|$11.00
|VEGGIE FRIED RICE
|$8.00
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.