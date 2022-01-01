French toast in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve french toast
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Kid French Toast
|$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Bobka French Toast
|$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
|Classic French Toast
|$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|French Toast
|$8.75
Noble Challah Bread / Apple Butter / Grass Fed Butter / Candied Orange Creme Fraiche
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
|1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
|$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
|1/2 Brioche French Toast
|$6.50
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup