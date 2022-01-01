Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve french toast

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

Kid French Toast$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Bobka French Toast$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
French Toast$8.75
Noble Challah Bread / Apple Butter / Grass Fed Butter / Candied Orange Creme Fraiche
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Banana Nut French Toast$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
1/2 Brioche French Toast$6.50
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
