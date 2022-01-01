Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Deluxe Sandwich$10.79
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, tomatoes, and lettuce on an Italian hoagie; dressed with our house red wine vinaigrette. Your choice of cold sandwich or oven baked. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
Italian Suasage Parm Sandwich$10.79
Spicy Italian link sausage, marinara, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$15.30
Ham, capicola, provolone, romaine, roma tomatoes and Italian Dressing on an Oven Baked Roll
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

