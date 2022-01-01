Italian sandwiches in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Italian Deluxe Sandwich
|$10.79
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, tomatoes, and lettuce on an Italian hoagie; dressed with our house red wine vinaigrette. Your choice of cold sandwich or oven baked. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
|Italian Suasage Parm Sandwich
|$10.79
Spicy Italian link sausage, marinara, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.