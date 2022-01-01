Philly cheesesteaks in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Chiel's Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.49
Shaved steak “Philly Style” with grilled peppers, onions, and topped with Jack cheese on a Club Roll. Served with your choice of Side
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.95
Thin slices of beef grilled with onions and green peppers served under melted Provolone cheese on French bread.