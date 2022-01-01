Tuna rolls in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna with nori seaweed outside.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
|Yuzu Tuna Roll
|$19.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and avocador inside, topped with bigeye tuna, micro cilantro, maui onion and yuzu ponzu.