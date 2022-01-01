Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Roll$9.00
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna with nori seaweed outside.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
Yuzu Tuna Roll$19.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and avocador inside, topped with bigeye tuna, micro cilantro, maui onion and yuzu ponzu.
More about Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
Rock Lobster image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Rock Lobster

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA ROLL$7.00
FREH TUNA WRAPPED IN WHITE RICE
More about Rock Lobster

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Egg Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Bean Burritos

Cookies

Paninis

Yellow Curry

Clams

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston