Chile relleno in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly
|Chile Relleno Ala
|$9.45
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted cheese.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Chile Rellenos Platter
|$22.00
Two poblano peppers stuffed with
your choice of a mixture of ground
beef, potatoes, and carrots or a
mixture of cheeses. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried
beans.