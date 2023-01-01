Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve chile relleno

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly

13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Ala$9.45
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted cheese.
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Rellenos Platter$22.00
Two poblano peppers stuffed with
your choice of a mixture of ground
beef, potatoes, and carrots or a
mixture of cheeses. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried
beans.
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

