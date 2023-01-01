Fajitas in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly
|Fajita- Shrimp
|$19.30
Marinated Shrimp Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
|BB Steak Fajita
|$4.99
Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|SouthWest Fajitas
|$28.00
Pueblos Signature Fajitas! A
combination of steak, grilled chicken,
and Argentinian chorizo! Topped off
with a slice of grilled pineapple and our
delicious southwest chipotle sauce!
|Seafood Fajitas
|$28.00
A combination of tilapia, shrimp, and
scallops! Seasoned and grilled to
perfection.
|Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.