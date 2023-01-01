Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve fajitas

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly

13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita- Shrimp$19.30
Marinated Shrimp Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, and Onions, served with Spanish Rice, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, variety of Cheeses, Flour Tortillas & a side of Refried Beans.
BB Steak Fajita$4.99
Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SouthWest Fajitas$28.00
Pueblos Signature Fajitas! A
combination of steak, grilled chicken,
and Argentinian chorizo! Topped off
with a slice of grilled pineapple and our
delicious southwest chipotle sauce!
Seafood Fajitas$28.00
A combination of tilapia, shrimp, and
scallops! Seasoned and grilled to
perfection.
Steak Fajitas$24.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
